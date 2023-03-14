Anti-money laundering laws get another layer of complexity

Now, the PMLA list is getting longer and white collar corporate crimes, which are already punishable severely under corporate/securities laws, are also covered

Just as there exists a bogey around how every critical view by foreign agencies is against ‘interests of India’, there is also a bogey that even well-meaning initiatives by Indian regulators can affect ‘foreign investments’ and ‘ease of doing business’. And like many such bogeys, there is part truth and some distractive fear-mongering. This is particularly so for recent changes in money laundering related provisions, more specifically on the amendment on tracing the ‘beneficial owner’ behind certain legal façades. The...