English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go : Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Sirca Paints: Potential to continue its upward trend

    The company’s growth trajectory looks satisfactory on the back of its stable financial track record, business strategy, and competitive market positioning.

    Sachin Pal
    Neha Gupta
    March 17, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST
    Sirca Paints: Potential to continue its upward trend

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Top line grew by 23 percent, driven by growth across segments Contraction in operating margin due to multiple headwinds Continuing to add product categories to expand total addressable market Trades at 30 times FY24E Wood coatings manufacturer Sirca Paints India reported a good Q3FY23 performance as revenue growth came marginally above our expectations, but profitability lost some ground, owing to multiple headwinds. The latest quarterly results turned out to be a validation of the existing business trend -- some positive, some negative. Q3 results...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Silicon Valley Bank contagion spreads  

      Mar 16, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s exports soldier on, regulatory hurdles for Cipla in US, India bids fo...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place

      Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

      The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishap

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers