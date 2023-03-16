English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    2 Days to go : Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Credit Suisse under siege

    The fear bug jumps to Europe

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Mar 16, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Credit Suisse under siege

    Credit Suisse said it was taking decisive action to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity by intending to exercise its option to borrow from the Swiss National Bank.

    Robert Armstrong and Ethan Wu This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday. Good morning. On Tuesday, we asked if another bank would fall. We were thinking about America, not Europe. Yet it is Credit Suisse that is teetering. In the early hours of Thursday morning in Switzerland, the bank said it would “pre-emptively” take up to SFr50bn ($54bn) from the Swiss central bank’s just-announced...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Investing in a structurally weak market

      Mar 15, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India needs better AI safeguards, has Nagaland battled the unemployment demon, ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers