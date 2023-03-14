Why a bank default in Silicon Valley matters

The reason why you should worry about the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank is that the bank offered higher than average interest rates.

I have written about the pulls and pushes that rising cost of funds (interest rates) can cause and why the dual effects of rising inflation and interest rates are being understated. I analysed it in these articles here, here and here. The entire premise of the financial market rally that started in late April 2020 was built on abundant supply of unbacked currency printed by many central banks globally. This money had to be deployed somewhere and it found its way...