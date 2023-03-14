English
    Why have markets reacted adversely to Fed's move?

    FII positions in the derivatives market show an overwhelming short position, indicating they are expecting a further decline. On the flip side, if markets do recover, their short covering can result in a sharp rally

    Shishir Asthana
    March 14, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST
    Before the US regulators stepped in on March 12 to backstop all SVB deposits, many startups were at the brink of closure. (Source: Reuters)

    Highlights The US Fed and Treasury’s prompt action has averted a systemic collapse The crisis may have been averted for now, but the brutal fall of SVB and other banks shows that we are sailing in troubled waters The Fed pausing may not calm the markets, if inflation remains high Emerging markets will be affected as long as the uncertainty continues   Every time one sees markets overreacting to an event, the words of John Maynard Keynes come to mind. Keynes said, “Markets can remain...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers