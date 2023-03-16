India’s exports are not doing badly, given the global slowdown 

The merchandise trade data for February 2023 shows that exports, measured in US dollars, shrank by 8.8 percent from a year ago. But petroleum product exports, which are very volatile because of the sharp fluctuations in oil prices, were a major contributor to that contraction. The accompanying chart shows that the year-on-year (yoy) contraction in non-petroleum exports, in percentage terms, was not as much as in the preceding two months. In fact, non-petroleum product exports in February were higher...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Silicon Valley Bank contagion spreads
Mar 16, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s exports soldier on, regulatory hurdles for Cipla in US, India bids fo...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers