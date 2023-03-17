Carl Icahn urges Fed to keep fighting inflation ‘disease’ after SVB collapse

Mar 17, 2023 / 12:27 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Jamie Smyth and Colby Smith in New York Activist investor Carl Icahn has urged the Federal Reserve to stay the course in the fight against the “disease of inflation” despite the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and two other banks last week. “I think you have to stamp out the disease of inflation,” Icahn told the Financial Times. “[Jay] Powell is completely right,” he added, referring to the Fed chair. “And I hope he doesn’t decide that they need to change course...