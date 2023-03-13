English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Growth play makes this leader of the auto ancillary pack red-hot

    Strong demand coming in from CV segment and opportunities in EVs position this auto component player well

    Nitin Agrawal
    March 13, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
    Growth play makes this leader of the auto ancillary pack red-hot

    Given the growth opportunity and company’s positioning, we advise investors to accumulate this stock

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Strong growth in top line, driven by automotive segment Demand outlook promising Leadership position driven by technological innovation EVs, digital solutions, and advanced electronic solutions new growth avenues Bosch (CMP: Rs 18,297; M Cap: Rs 53,960 crore), a leading auto ancillary company, whose fortunes are linked to the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, is witnessing a strong demand. This can be attributed to the significant momentum in the CV segment after the bounce-back of the economy from the COVID days. Industry opportunities encouraging  The fortunes of Bosch...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The Fed puts out the forest fire… after starting it 

      Mar 13, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US losing its influence in the middle east, India on its way to be a semiconduc...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place

      Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

      The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishap

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers