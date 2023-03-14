English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Core inflation continues to remain elevated, cementing April’s rate hike

    Next month should see lower headline inflation due to a high base, but even so RBI’s estimate for the quarter will be below the actual inflation number 

    Manas Chakravarty
    March 14, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST
    Core inflation continues to remain elevated, cementing April’s rate hike

    What matters most is core inflation, and several members of the Monetary Policy Committee have said that core inflation remains a problem. Representative Image (PC-Shutterstock)

    At 6.44 percent year-on-year, the increase in the consumer price index in February 2023 was more or less the same as January’s 6.52 percent rise. It remains well above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper limit of 6 percent. Despite commodity prices coming down, inflation is proving to be remarkably persistent. There is therefore no alternative for the RBI to hike rates again at its April meeting, the consensus being the hike will be another 25 basis points. Wheat prices...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The Fed puts out the forest fire… after starting it 

      Mar 13, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US losing its influence in the middle east, India on its way to be a semiconduc...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers