Core inflation continues to remain elevated, cementing April’s rate hike

What matters most is core inflation, and several members of the Monetary Policy Committee have said that core inflation remains a problem. Representative Image (PC-Shutterstock)

At 6.44 percent year-on-year, the increase in the consumer price index in February 2023 was more or less the same as January’s 6.52 percent rise. It remains well above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper limit of 6 percent. Despite commodity prices coming down, inflation is proving to be remarkably persistent. There is therefore no alternative for the RBI to hike rates again at its April meeting, the consensus being the hike will be another 25 basis points. Wheat prices...