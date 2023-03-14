Will the US banking crisis have an impact on Indian banks?

Before the US regulators stepped in on March 12 to backstop all SVB deposits, many startups were at the brink of closure. (Source: Reuters)

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Collapse of SVB and Signature bank has turned the street jittery Policy response has been quick to avoid systemic risk Fed providing liquidity against collateral is not QE (quantitative easing) Event can adversely impact credit to the US economy, fasten the pace of economic slowdown Indian banks not impacted despite rise in yields Crises often resemble one another but each crisis is unique. The current banking sector turmoil in the US brings back the memories of bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in September 2008 that...