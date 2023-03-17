What record FPI short position means for the market

Highlights Highest ever short position by FPIs in the Indian market Subdued buying by domestic funds adds to the market pressure SIP stoppage ratio at 27-month high Net mutual fund accounts addition drops to an eight-month low A high short position suggests a sharp rally around the corner on account of short covering With the European and American banks falling like nine pins, global investors are running for cover. FPIs are either exiting their position in the equity market or creating a new short position...