English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go : Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    TCS' CEO exit makes leadership changes a key factor to watch

    If he retired from TCS, Rajesh Gopinathan's tenure would have lasted for 13 more years. The new CEO's tenure will be for 7-8 years before he reaches retirement age

    R. Sree Ram
    March 17, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST
    TCS' CEO exit makes leadership changes a key factor to watch

    Gopinathan's resignation comes at a difficult time for software companies, as their main customer markets in the US and Europe are being rocked by the knock-on effect of rising interest rates, leading to fears of slowing growth

    Highlights  Krithivasan is 57 years old and can just about match Gopinathan’s tenure if he stays as CEO till retirement  TCS has seen CEOs with longer tenures in earlier years  With COO also set for retirement, the new CEO has to focus not just on business growth but also on organisational changes  The resignation of Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has come as a surprise to many. He was reappointed as CEO for another...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Silicon Valley Bank contagion spreads  

      Mar 16, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s exports soldier on, regulatory hurdles for Cipla in US, India bids fo...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers