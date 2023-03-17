TCS' CEO exit makes leadership changes a key factor to watch

Gopinathan's resignation comes at a difficult time for software companies, as their main customer markets in the US and Europe are being rocked by the knock-on effect of rising interest rates, leading to fears of slowing growth

Highlights Krithivasan is 57 years old and can just about match Gopinathan’s tenure if he stays as CEO till retirement TCS has seen CEOs with longer tenures in earlier years With COO also set for retirement, the new CEO has to focus not just on business growth but also on organisational changes The resignation of Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has come as a surprise to many. He was reappointed as CEO for another...