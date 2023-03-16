English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    2 Days to go : Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    What the freeze on Patanjali Foods’ promoter stake means for investors

    While its promoters may have liked to wait to lower their stake, as its shares have slid since end-October, they have little choice now

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    March 16, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST
    What the freeze on Patanjali Foods’ promoter stake means for investors

    If asked his opinion on the stock exchanges’ action against Patanjali Foods, Baba Ramdev would probably respond in characteristic style, asking ‘are we running away somewhere’ or that they were about to comply with the requirements when this action was taken despite requests for more time. Or he may point to how other companies have lower public shareholding and nothing happens to them (PSUs for example get special leeway). But the market reaction clearly indicates what investors think about...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Silicon Valley Bank contagion spreads  

      Mar 16, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s exports soldier on, regulatory hurdles for Cipla in US, India bids fo...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers