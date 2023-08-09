Jay Bharat Maruti locked in 5% lower circuit after Q1 numbers disappoint

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 533.17 crore, as against Rs 554.24 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23, down 3.80 percent

Shares of Jay Bharat Maruti were locked in the 5 percent lower circuit on August 9 after the auto-components manufacturer posted a 35 percent decline in net profit for the quarter ended June 2023.

At 11.35am, shares of the company were 4.99 percent down at Rs 306.70 on the BSE.

The company’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) dropped to Rs 5.16 crore from Rs 7.90 crore in Q1 FY23 and from Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2023, it said in a post-market-hour regulatory filing on August 8.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 533.17 crore, as against Rs 554.24 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23, down 3.80 percent, and declined 21 percent from Rs 673.35 crore in Q4 FY23.

The company's board of directors approved split of existing equity shares of the company having a face value of Rs 5 each fully paid up into equity shares with a face value of Rs 2, subject to necessary approvals.

This is being done “to enhance liquidity of the company's equity shares and… opening up opportunity for small investor to invest in the Shares of the Company by making it as more affordable stock”, the filing said.

The authorised share capital of the company is Rs 30 crore, divided into an equity share capital of Rs 27 crore (5,40,00,000 shares of face value Rs 5 each) and preference share capital of Rs 3 crore (30,00,000 preference shares of face value Rs 10 each).

After the sub-division, its authorised share capital will remain at Rs 30 crore, but divided into equity share capital of Rs 27 crore (13,50,00,000 shares of face value Rs 2 each) and preference share capital of Rs 3 crore (30,00,000 preference shares of face value Rs 10 each).

Shares of Jay Bharat Maruti are up 90 percent on YTD basis, while the 1-year return stands at 94 percent.

