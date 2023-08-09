Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start; Wall St ends lower, Asia trade mixed

August 09, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST





On Tuesday, markets traded dull and ended marginally lower, taking a pause after the recent bounce. After the initial uptick, Nifty oscillated in a narrow range and finally settled at 19570.85 levels. Meanwhile, a mixed trend on the sectoral front kept the traders busy wherein pharma and banking posted modest gains. The broader indices too witnessed a volatile trend but finally managed to end on a flat note.

Apart from the mixed global cues, the continued underperformance from the key sectors viz. banking, auto and FMCG are weighing on the sentiment. It is normal to see such days during the consolidation phase so we reiterate our view to limit positions and wait for clarity.