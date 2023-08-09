Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start; Wall St ends lower, Asia trade mixed

Buzzing Stocks: Coal India, Lupin, Zee Learn, Oil India, Prestige Estates, others in news
On Tuesday, markets traded dull and ended marginally lower, taking a pause after the recent bounce. After the initial uptick, Nifty oscillated in a narrow range and finally settled at 19570.85 levels. Meanwhile, a mixed trend on the sectoral front kept the traders busy wherein pharma and banking posted modest gains. The broader indices too witnessed a volatile trend but finally managed to end on a flat note.
Apart from the mixed global cues, the continued underperformance from the key sectors viz. banking, auto and FMCG are weighing on the sentiment. It is normal to see such days during the consolidation phase so we reiterate our view to limit positions and wait for clarity.
Lupin's wholly-owned subsidiary, Novel Laboratories Inc., based in Somerset, New Jersey, has received approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application for Fluocinolone Acetonide Oil, 0.01% (Body Oil).
It is a generic equivalent of DermaSmoothe/FS, of Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc. and will be manufactured at Lupin’s Somerset facility in the US.
We expect the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (RBI MPC) to keep the REPO rate unchanged as inflation rate in India remains within the upper threshold of tolerance. This will help the real estate sector maintain its current momentum. With the last few revisions, the REPO rate has gone up by 250 BPS, and as a result of this, the base lending rate for home loans have increased by 160bps with the last three revisions being completely passed on to the home buyers.
This has started to impact housing demand, especially in the affordable segment. The mid segment too has seen moderation with demand plateauing in the last few quarters. A further increase in the REPO rate could potentially dampen buyers’ sentiment and impact housing affordability.
Listless trading could be seen till the MPC meeting outcome and global cues will continue to dictate trends in the local market. Technically, after a reversal formation, the market has been witnessing a range bound activity near the 20 day SMA (Simple Moving Average).
For bulls, a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the dismissal of 19635, and above the same the index could move till 19700-19735. On the flip side, below 19525 the selling pressure is likely to accelerate and could retest the level of 19480-19450.
: Trends on GIFT Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 45.50 points or 0.23 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 19,606 level.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has received a show cause notice from Directorate General of GST Intelligence, New Delhi alleging a tax demand of Rs 273,44,50,284.
The company has deposited an amount of Rs 104,13,18,970 under protest, without accepting any liability in this regard.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Concord Biotech, which is backed by late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises, received healthy response from investors despite it is a complete offer for sale issue. The issue has subscribed 24.87 times as investors have bought 36.42 crore equity shares against offer size of 1.46 crore shares on August 8, the final day of bidding.
The Rs 1,551-crore IPO has witnessed huge investors' interest, especially in the retail investors and employee categories. The retail portion subscription was at 3.78 times, and employee portion at 24.48 times. Today is the final day of the offer.
The company has reserved 10,000 equity shares for its employees. These shares will be allotted to employees at a discount of Rs 70 per share to the final offer price.
India's retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.40% in July on surging food prices, breaching the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% tolerance band for the first time in five months, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Food prices, which account for nearly half of the inflation basket, have soared in the last two months largely due to an erratic monsoon throughout the country, pushing tomato prices at wholesale markets up more than 1,400% in the past three months.
That will hit the vast majority of India's population who make up the poor and middle classes. But the RBI is unlikely to react to the figures and leave rates unchanged at its Thursday meeting.
The Aug. 3-8 Reuters poll of 53 economists predicted the consumer price index (CPI) rose at an annual rate of 6.40% in July.
The forecast range was 4.85%-7.60%, with a strong three-quarters majority expecting it to surpass the central bank's top end of the inflation target band, suggesting the food price surge was likely to persist at least for the next few weeks.