Taking Stock: Last-hour buying pushes Nifty above 19,600, Sensex up 149 points

The Indian equity benchmarks ended higher after a highly volatile session on August 9, a day of the ahead of RBIâ€™s monetary policy decision, supported by buying across sectors barring realty and banking.

The 30-pack Sensex closed 149.31 points, or 0.23 percent, higher at 65,995.81 and the Nifty gained 61.70 points, or 0.32 percent, at 19,632.50.

The benchmarks opened flat amid mixed global cues and slipped into the red as the day progressed but last-hour buying erased all the losses and the market closed higher from the previous session.

Top gainers on the Nifty included Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Motors and M&M, while losers included Divis Labs, Apollo Hospitals, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance.

Among sectors, the metal index gained 2.3 percent and oil & gas index 1 percent. FMCG, capital goods and Â healthcare indices gained 0.5 percent each. The realty index shed 1.3 percent and the bank index 0.2 percent.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.4 percent and the smallcap index 0.5 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Bharat Forge, Trent and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, while a short build-up was seen in Bata India, Divis Lab and Max Financial Services.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 800 percent was seen in Piramal Enterprises, Bharat Forge and Trent.

Raymond, Hindustan Construction, JSW Steel, Oil India, Bank Of Maharashtra, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Marico, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Coforge, Jindal Steel & Power, Voltamp Transformers, Aurobindo Pharma, Trent, Manappuram Finance, Berger Paints India, SBI Life Insurance Company, Alkem Laboratories, touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Outlook for August 10

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Markets staged a smart recovery in the late trading session after 2 days of weakness, as strength in European indices and sharp gains in metals, oil & gas and auto stock aided sentiment. Markets were highly volatile as investors shunned local equities after Moody's warned of downgrading six major US banks, while weak Chinese exports data also dampened sentiment.

Technically, after an early morning sell off the index took support near 19470 and recovered sharply. A promising reversal formation and a higher bottom formation on intraday charts is suggesting further uptrend from the current levels. For traders, 19550 would be the trend decider level, above which the index could move up till 19700-19735. On the flip side, below 19550, uptrend would be vulnerable and below the same the market could slip till 19470-19440.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty opened on a flat note and has witnessed an extremely volatile day of trade today. It sold off during the first half of the session and an equally strong pullback during the second half which helped the Nifty to close with gains of ~60 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that Nifty is in the process of retracing the entire fall it witnessed from 19992 â€“ 19296. Currently, it is trading around the 19600 â€“ 19650 zone where resistance parameters in the form of the 20-day moving average (19657) are placed.

On the upside crucial Fibonacci retracement levels are placed at 19648 â€“ 19729 where we can expect the selling pressure to emerge. The current rally is a counter-trend pullback that is likely to fizzle out at Fibonacci retracement levels. The momentum setup on the daily and hourly time frame charts are providing divergent signals which can lead to a consolidation in the short term. Overall, the trend is still negative, and we expect the Nifty to target levels of 19100 from a short-term perspective.

Bank Nifty witnessed a volatile day of trade today. The key hourly moving averages placed in the range 45000 â€“ 45100 acted as a resistance and faced selling pressure. It did witness a pullback however it closed in the negative. The daily momentum indicator has a negative crossover which is a sell signal. Thus, this pullback should be used as a selling opportunity. On the downside, we expect 44000 from a short-term perspective.

