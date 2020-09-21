Business activity may not touch pre-COVID-19 levels before March 2021: CARE Ratings Survey

Business activity is unlikely to touch pre-COVID-19 levels before March 2021, and there is a need for the government to step in and give a "push" to the economy as it has not done enough till now, a multi-sector survey conducted by a rating agency has said on Monday.

The smaller businesses have reported more stress than the larger ones in the survey of over 600 companies conducted by CARE Ratings between August 25 and September 13.

The economy is set to contract by over 10 percent as per some estimates during 2020-21, which is bound to have an impact on businesses as well.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Listen | Setting Sail: 'The question is not if, but when will India become a $10 trillion economy'

The government has announced additional spends of under 2 percent to help the economy, which has been called as too little by some quarters.

"Majority of participants said the government has not done enough for the revival of their sector and they expect more support from the government,” the rating agency said.

In the survey, 72 percent of the respondents said the government should do more for revival of their industry and are pinning hopes on sops like deferment of statutory dues, credit enhancements or guarantees and even tax subsidies, the survey said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The agency said the survey has revealed a "mix picture" from an overall perspective, with two-thirds of those polled saying they expect to hit the pre-COVID-19 levels only in March 2021, while construction, real estate and service sector companies feel they will do so only in the next fiscal.

There has been a pick-up in activity lately but there is a need for standardisation in the unlock process without having the localised lockdowns, the survey participants, which included chief executives, chiefs of finance at companies and investors, said.

Companies in the construction, real estate, manufacturing and power sectors said they are facing problems because of the return of migrant labourers back to their villages, it said.

The small business segment reported more pain because of the migrant labour issue than the larger enterprises, it said with over a third of the former saying the migrant labourers have not returned back to work.

Some businesses also said lack of clarity on loan moratorium guidelines by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is among the factors that have severely affected performance of companies in their sector.

Over half of the respondents across small and large businesses said there will be rise in the non-performing assets for banks from their sector due to the impact of COVID-19, and also feel that it may trigger consolidation moves over the next six months.