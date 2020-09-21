Setting Sail podcast | The question is not if, but when will India become a $10 trillion economy: 3one4 Capital's Pranav Pai

While it's not new that companies and businesses have been struggling since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there seems to be some positivity among venture capital firms. According to Pranav Pai, founding partner at 3one4 Capital, this is the time when startups can showcase their resilience and demonstrate that they can survive.

In this episode of Setting Sail with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay, Pai talks about how the past few months have been for VCs and his experience with Mitron's sudden growth after India's TikTok ban.