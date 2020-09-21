172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|setting-sail-podcast-the-question-is-not-if-but-when-will-india-become-a-10-trillion-economy-3one4-capitals-pranav-pai-5867021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail podcast | The question is not if, but when will India become a $10 trillion economy: 3one4 Capital's Pranav Pai

Pai talks about how the past few months have been for VCs and his experience with Mitron's sudden growth after India's TikTok ban.

Priyanka Sahay

While it's not new that companies and businesses have been struggling since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there seems to be some positivity among venture capital firms. According to Pranav Pai, founding partner at 3one4 Capital, this is the time when startups can showcase their resilience and demonstrate that they can survive.

In this episode of Setting Sail with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay, Pai talks about how the past few months have been for VCs and his experience with Mitron's sudden growth after India's TikTok ban.

Tune in to the Setting Sail podcast for more.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 05:13 pm

tags #Podcast #Setting sail #Setting sail podcast #venture capital

