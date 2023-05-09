Karnataka polls: What do the women want?

Karnataka

For 52-year-old Aruna Mennikeri, a home-maker from Belgaum, mehangai is the main issue that will determine her vote tomorrow.

LPG cooking gas cylinders now cost around Rs 1,200 in her district, compared to Rs 700 she paid, including subsidies, in 2018. Costs of products of everyday use, such as dairy, and bread, have risen exponentially, and within no time, she says. “I would vote for change. I would vote for a party that will address these issues,” she said speaking to Moneycontrol.

Mennikeri echoes the feelings of many when she speaks about the steep rise in prices that has affected households across the state and the country.

Indian National Congress (INC) General Secretary for the state of Karnataka, Aiyshwarya Mahadev, speaking at the Karnataka chapter of Moneycontrol's Policy Next series gave a deeper glimpse into this issue.

“Inflation has touched all aspects of life, especially for women voters, who are extremely conscious and active. Rising prices of gas cylinders, and essential commodities is the most important topic for women in rural areas, as they have returned to the basic fight for 'roti, kapda, makaan’ after COVID-19,” she says.

However, for urban voters, such as Ashwini Bogadi (43), a sales director with Apexon in Bengaluru, women voters should rise above such concerns and vote for development. “Inflation has grown, but we do see a lot of changes and differences. I will vote for something I have always voted for, development,” she says.

A part of the corporate world, Bogadi demands that POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) policies must be made more efficient and stricter, and implemented better.

Veena Hiremath (42), an entrepreneur from district Dharwad wants higher female representation in all workforces. “I want overall empowerment for all women in all sections of society,” she says.

Women of Karnataka have also demanded better job opportunities for youngsters of the state and the country.

“It has been a trend that parties talk of providing jobs before elections, but forget about it soon after. Our youngsters need jobs; they need financial security and growth. It will, in turn, promote growth of the country,” Nalini Kulkarni (46), a dentist from Mysore, says.

Women voters in Karnataka comprise almost half of the total electorate, accounting for 49.69 percent of the total voting share, as per data released by the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka ahead of election.

The state has seen an increase in women voters compared to the last election held in 2018. Of the total 224 assembly constituencies, 112 have reported more women voters than men, electoral rolls data showed. Over 50 percent of seats in the state now have more female voters compared to 2018, when the number was a much smaller 67 constituencies.

Vote share high, but tickets to female candidates low

This rise of women vote share, however, is not reflected in the number of women being given tickets by political parties.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 12 women candidates, the Congress has fielded only 11 and the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S), the other major party in Karnataka, has given tickets to 13 women.

Said Aiyshwarya Mahadev, “The problem of female representation exists across the country and in all lines of work. Opportunities for women are significantly lower compared to men. There is an inherent thought process of women being weaker and politics is the place where, I believe, the sun shines last when it comes to change,” she said.

Parties roll out doles to woo women voters

Karnataka will vote on Wednesday, and according to the figures of the last Assembly election, 71.08 per cent women had voted, compared to 72.77 per cent men who exercised their adult franchise.

Thanks to the high number of women turning out to vote, political parties have tried their best to woo them this election time.

The Congress manifesto has promised free travel in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses for women in Karnataka under the Shakti scheme, along with Rs 2,000 every month to every woman head of family under Gruha Lakshmi Yojana who hold PDS cards.

BJP has come out all guns blazing, promising establishment of industrial clusters and women-led enterprises, hostels for working women and female students, three cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families every year, Rs 21,000 financial assistance as well as six nutritional kits for pregnant women during the span of their pregnancy and increase in widow pension from Rs 800 per month to Rs 2,000 per month.