Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Ahead of polls, PM Modi writes an open letter to the public

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections in Mysuru.

As Karnataka gears up for Assembly elections on May 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote an open letter to the people of the state, highlighting his party's commitment to Karnataka's growth and development.

The BJP is aiming to break a 38-year-old anti-incumbency factor and win a second consecutive term.

In the open letter, Modi thanked the people of Karnataka for their love and affection and expressed his desire to see Karnataka lead the movement towards a developed India.

He said that Karnataka has the potential to become a $1 trillion economy and play a crucial role in helping India reach its goal of becoming one of the top three economies in the world.

He highlighted the BJP government's success in attracting foreign investment during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Karnataka receiving over ₹90,000 crore annually, compared to ₹30,000 crore under the previous government.

PM Modi also reassured the people of Karnataka that the BJP government will continue to work towards creating next-gen urban infrastructure, modernizing transport, raising the quality of life in rural and urban areas, and creating opportunities for women and youth.

As part of the BJP's campaigning in Karnataka, PM Modi held a roadshow in Bengaluru on May 6. The BJP is facing stiff competition from the Congress, led by heavyweights DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, and the JD(S) fronted by HD Kumaraswamy.

The BJP has fielded 224 candidates, the Congress 223, while the JD(S) has fielded 207 candidates. Out of the 5.2 crore eligible voters in Karnataka, 9.17 lakh will be voting for the first time. Voting for the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will commence on May 10, and the counting of the votes will be done on May 13.

In a separate video message, PM Modi urged the people of Karnataka to exercise their right to vote on election day to make the state "Number 1". He appealed to the voters to support the BJP's vision for development and progress, emphasizing that the dream of every citizen of Karnataka is his dream.