Cyber attack countermeasures: 11 ways to ensure privacy and protect data

Moneycontrol News

One of the major reasons why such malware attacks succeed is the lack of awareness about technology and absence of safe cyber practices which can help to avoid such traps.

Aaditya Uthappa, Director - Enterprise Business at Paladion Networks lists out best practices which can help you save your data and prevent ransomware attacks.

Below is the list:

1) Most important - Please back up important files on an external hard disk on a regular basis. Also, encrypt your data present on your computer. Better yet, don't store important data on your computer. Also, backup in two places - Hard disk and on the cloud - Dropbox, Google Drive etc.

If you have your important data with you, you wouldn't be under the pressure to pay to get it back. You can simply format your system and start using it again.

2) Don't click on ads popping up on your browser like get rich schemes, medicines etc. Don't download unknown software or software from unknown sources and definitely don't download files from unsolicited sources sent via email.

3) Install an antivirus and keep it up to date. Also, invest in a software firewall and keep an eye out for outgoing traffic. If large data is being sent out, then it's reason enough to suspect.

This will aid in traffic filtering which is a proactive anti-ransomware preventive measure. An endpoint protection system can be utilised for safeguarding critical systems.

4) Maintain a separate user profile for browsing the internet. Please ensure that this does not have administrative privileges.Use guest account with limited privileges

5) Show file-extensions and enable hidden files to be shown as well. Be wary if it ends with an .exe. Sometimes, they have multiple extensions. Also, ensure that .exe files are filtered from your e-mail. If you need to open a .js file, then open it in notepad as it will prevent it from executing.

6) Disable Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP), files running from AppData/LocalAppData folders, and always use an ad blocker software or plug-in.

7) Keep your softwares and computer operating system up to date and install patches.

8) If you detect suspicious activity, disconnect from the internet (Wired and WiFi) immediately as you will be able to stop the communication with the C&C servers (Hacker controlled) and prevent encryption of your files.

9) Avoid using the obvious nomenclatures for files/folders like important, private, tax, IT, accounts, investments etc. The ransomware searches for files/folders like these.

10) Use system restore to bring the system back to the clean state.

11) Turn off macros for Microsoft Office programs especially attachments received via email. You can also consider installing a Microsoft office viewer that allows you to look inside the document without opening it.

As for corporations, there are many counter and reactive measures for detecting and safeguarding against ransomware. The individuals and institutions are left fending for themselves due to the lack of IT security tools and expertise.