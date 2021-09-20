Russia university shooting | Indian students safe, embassy assures after 'horrific incident'

Representational image (Shutterstock)

After the September 19 shooting incident at Russia’s Perm State University that left several dead, the Indian Embassy in Moscow issued a statement saying the Indian students are safe.



Shocked at horrific attack at Perm State University in Russia; our deep condolences for loss of life and best wishes for early recovery of those injured. (1/2)

— India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) September 20, 2021

Expressing shock at the “horrific attack”, the official social media handle of the Indian embassy tweeted hours after the gunman opened fire that the Indian students at Perm Medical University are safe and that the embassy is in touch with the local authorities and representatives of the Indian students.



Embassy is in touch with local authorities and representatives of Indian students. All Indian students at Perm State Medical University are safe. (2/2)@PMOIndia @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) September 20, 2021

The incident took place at the state university in the Russian city of Perm early on September 20. The gunman, a 19-year-old student, attacked the Perm State Medical University early on September 20. The incident claimed eight lives and left several more wounded. According to a Reuters report, the gunman himself was killed later. Meanwhile, a murder probe has been launched by the Investigative Committee in the aftermath of the Russian university shooting.

The state Tass news agency cited an unnamed source in the law enforcement as saying that some students jumped out of the windows of a building. The regional Health Ministry has said that among those wounded were persons who sustained injuries from either the shooting or from trying to escape the building, reported AP.

Notably, though Russia has strict restrictions on civilian firearm ownership, some categories of guns are available for purchase for hunting, self-defense or sport, once would-be owners have passed tests and met other requirements.

Earlier this year another teenager had opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan in May, killing nine people and wounding many more.

Russia raised the legal age for buying firearms from 18 to 21 after the Kazan shooting, but the new law has yet to come into force.

