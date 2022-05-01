English
    World Laughter Day 2022: Watch Akshay Kumar celebrate with this hilarious video

    Moneycontrol News
    May 01, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST
    World Laughter Day 2022:

    On World Laughter Day, actor Akshay Kumar, who is known for his comic timing, shared a hilarious video of him vibing to a song by playing a comb with this with his teeth. Yes, you read that right.

    "Key to happiness: to be able to laugh at yourself," Akshay Kumar tweeted. "And on that note, here’s an act which is a result of sheer boredom, hope it makes you laugh. Please do laugh, it was actually painful."

    Comic actor Rajpal Yadav also wished his fans a happy World Laughter Day. "Be the reason for someone’s smile today!" he tweeted.

    World Laughter Day is celebrated on the first Sunday in May every year to raise awareness of laughter and its many healing benefits. The day also marks an attempt to manifest World Peace and form a global consciousness through laughter.

    Read more: World Laughter Day 2022: History, significance and how to celebrate

    It was first celebrated in 1998 in Mumbai and was initiated by the founder of the Laughter Yoga Movement Dr Madan Kataria. He said that facial movements could reflect on the mental state of a person, thus encouraging people to laugh.

    This eventually led to the advent of Laughter Yoga and then was born the World Laughter Day.

     



    first published: May 1, 2022 11:21 am
