World Laughter Day 2022: History, significance and how to celebrate

World Laughter Day 2022: The best way to celebrate is to have a good laugh.

World Laughter Day is celebrated on the first Sunday in May every year to raise awareness of laughter and its many healing benefits. The day also marks an attempt to manifest World Peace and form a global consciousness through laughter.

World Laughter Day was first celebrated in 1998 in Mumbai and was initiated by the founder of the Laughter Yoga Movement Dr Madan Kataria. He said that facial movements could reflect on the mental state of a person, thus encouraging people to laugh.

This eventually led to the formation of laughter groups and clubs. Soon, with the advent of Laughter Yoga -- visits to parks in the morning or evening would usually be accompanied by sights of groups of people laughing together -- was born the World Laughter Day.

According to experts, there is truth to the saying: “laughter is the best medicine” and studies have proven that laughing is good for health.

Laughter helps reduce pain and allows people to tolerate discomfort



Reduces blood sugar levels



Improves job performance



Makes relationships healthier



Builds a positive emotional connection between people



Helps blood vessels function better, which is good for the heart and brain



Relieves stress and helps the body to relax



Here are a few of its benefits:The best way to celebrate World Laughter Day is to have a good laugh. Events at a laughter club or watching a stand-up comedian live or their show on any streaming platform may help.Doing these activities together with loved ones may also yield better results.





