World Chocolate Day 2023: 5 benefits of dark chocolate we bet you will love

But if you have a healthy relationship with it, dark chocolate can reduce stress and also increase heart health.

World Chocolate Day or International Chocolate Day is being celebrated all over the world today. It is an annual celebration of chocolate, that is loved by a majority of the population. According to some suggestions, Chocolate Day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of introduction of chocolate in Europe back in 1550.

Now, did you know that chocolate also has a lot of benefits if eaten in moderation? We think of it as a “guilty pleasure” but if you have a healthy relationship with it, dark chocolate can reduce stress and also increase heart health. Yes, you read that right.

Balances the immune system

Dark chocolate contains powerful antioxidants. According to John Hopkins, the most beneficial is a flavonol called epicatechin. Flavonols also prevent the immune system from going into overdrive and reduce oxidative stress. Hence, chocolate also balances the immune system.

Combats diabetes

The epicatechin in chocolate protects cells, makes them stronger and supports the processes that help the body to use insulin better, which might prevent or combat diabetes.

Reduces stress

Now, chocolate is surely a stress buster. If you are feeling low or just under the weather, a piece of dark chocolate can reduce stress. As per John Hopkins, researchers confirmed that after eating dark chocolate, there were reduced levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

Improves brain function

As per John Hopkins, flavonols in dark chocolate have a positive impact on brain function. That includes stronger memory and better reaction time.

Protects skin from sun damage

According to Healthline, the bioactive compounds in dark chocolate may also be great for your skin. The flavanols can protect against sun damage and even improve blood flow to the skin.