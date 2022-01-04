Viral video: India's Asha Rani pulls 12,216 kg bus by hair, creates Guinness World Record

Asha Rani created a Guinness World Record after pulling a double decker bus, weighing over 12,000 kg, by her hair. (Image credit: Instagram)

It was in 2016 that India's Asha Rani created a Guinness World Record by using her hair to pull a double decker bus weighing 12,216 kg in London. The video of her feat, however, has gone viral now after Guinness World Records shared it on Instagram recently.

In the video, Rani is seen pulling a red London double decker bus by her plaits as the audience cheered on the set of 'Lo Show dei Record' in Milan, Italy. She then broke down after creating the record.

This, however, is not the first time that Rani made a Guinness World Record. She holds seven current Guinness World Records titles for her impressive and unconventional weightlifting.

Rani had earlier proved her record-breaking strength in Leicester, UK, in 2014 by achieving the 'Heaviest weight lifted with both eye sockets (female)' record – an eye-watering 15.15 kg, states Guinness World Records in its site.

In 2013, Rani used both ears to pull a 1,700-kg van in Leicestershire, UK and smashed another record.

The record for 'Fastest time to pull a road vehicle 25 m with teeth by a female' is 22.16 seconds and was also achieved by Rani in Mahilpur, Punjab.

But, it was the video of Rani's latest record which left people stunned. "Need a story behind her power," commented Instagram user @shukurswilla. Another user Paavan said, "She must have divine power."

An Instagram user @roadside_camper wrote, "How can a single person pull that heavy a vehicle only by her hair? Yesterday, eight of us boys pushed a passenger bus which wouldn't start. I need her address so that she can help us the next time we need help starting a bus."