MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Viral video: India's Asha Rani pulls 12,216 kg bus by hair, creates Guinness World Record

This, however, is not the first time that Punjab's Asha Rani made a Guinness World Record. She holds seven current Guinness World Records titles for her impressive and unconventional weightlifting.

Ankita Sengupta
January 04, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
Asha Rani created a Guinness World Record after pulling a double decker bus, weighing over 12,000 kg, by her hair. (Image credit: Instagram)

Asha Rani created a Guinness World Record after pulling a double decker bus, weighing over 12,000 kg, by her hair. (Image credit: Instagram)


It was in 2016 that India's Asha Rani created a Guinness World Record by using her hair to pull a double decker bus weighing 12,216 kg in London. The video of her feat, however, has gone viral now after Guinness World Records shared it on Instagram recently.

In the video, Rani is seen pulling a red London double decker bus by her plaits as the audience cheered on the set of 'Lo Show dei Record' in Milan, Italy. She then broke down after creating the record.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)


This, however, is not the first time that Rani made a Guinness World Record. She holds seven current Guinness World Records titles for her impressive and unconventional weightlifting.

Rani had earlier proved her record-breaking strength in Leicester, UK, in 2014 by achieving the 'Heaviest weight lifted with both eye sockets (female)' record – an eye-watering 15.15 kg, states Guinness World Records in its site.

Close

Related stories

Read more: Watch: This man broke a 10-year Guinness World Record for the loudest burp
In 2013, Rani used both ears to pull a 1,700-kg van in Leicestershire, UK and smashed another record.


The record for 'Fastest time to pull a road vehicle 25 m with teeth by a female' is 22.16 seconds and was also achieved by Rani in Mahilpur, Punjab.


But, it was the video of Rani's latest record which left people stunned. "Need a story behind her power," commented Instagram user @shukurswilla. Another user Paavan said, "She must have divine power."


An Instagram user @roadside_camper wrote, "How can a single person pull that heavy a vehicle only by her hair? Yesterday, eight of us boys pushed a passenger bus which wouldn't start. I need her address so that she can help us the next time we need help starting a bus."


 
Ankita Sengupta
Tags: #Asha Rani #Guinness World Records
first published: Jan 4, 2022 02:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.