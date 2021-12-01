MARKET NEWS

Watch: This man broke a 10-year Guinness World Record for the loudest burp

At 112.4 decibels (db), Neville Sharp's burps are louder than an average electric drill or a chainsaw!

Ankita Sengupta
December 01, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
Neville Sharp attempts to create a Guinness World Record for the loudest burp (male). (Image credit: Guinness World Records)

Neville Sharp attempts to create a Guinness World Record for the loudest burp (male). (Image credit: Guinness World Records)


For years, Neville Sharp had been claiming that his burps were the loudest in the world. The resident of Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, wanted to create a Guinness World Record for emitting the loudest burp in the world. But, UK's Paul Hunn’s had claimed that title 12 years ago. Hunn's burps would touch 109.9 db.

In July 2021, however, Sharp managed to dethrone Hunn. The mighty burp which made it to the Guinness World Records was registered at 112.4 decibels. After the attempt, Sharp shared that he was "more than excited" that he’d finally broken the record. "My reason for attempting to break this record was to be a world record holder. The secondary reason was that the world record has been held by an Englishman for over 10 years," he joked.

Sister taught Sharp how to burp, wife coached him

At 6, Sharp's older sister Sandie (nee Sharp) Hunt taught him how to burp and Sharp has been honing the art of belching on command ever since. Forty-five years later, the Australian decided to put his belching abilities to the test and attempt the official Guinness World Records title for the loudest burp (male).

This was partly due to his wife, KP, who has coached Neville for over 10 years, insisting he attempt the record to show off his talent. In an earlier interview, while he was preparing to attempt the Guinness World Records, Sharp had also thanked his bar friends for encouraging his burpy journey. "It's been a bit of a goal from when I was a kid. I'm always training. I just have to ask my next-door neighbours behind us."

Sharp prepared for the attempt for five years to perfect the strength and noise level of his burp.

His biggest obstacle in the run-up to the attempt was getting all the necessary equipment to correctly measure his emission.

In the end, his attempt was carried out at a studio that was acoustically dampened to ensure an accurate decibel reading.
