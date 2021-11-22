How to migrate to Australia

There are few developed countries with as much room to grow as Australia. For its massive size, Australia is a relatively unpopulated country. Its entire population is a little more than that of Greater Mumbai while its land area is 2.5 times the size of India. The unique mix of geological factors, its location, and the high quality of life it offers make Australia a unique migration opportunity. Australia offers great weather, a massive range of opportunities and an easygoing way of life – all set in a country with breathtaking views everywhere you look. Over the years, Australia has been priming itself to play a greater role on the global stage and migrants have been essential to its growth policies. Located in a dynamic geographical neighborhood, Australia is surrounded by powerhouses like Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore, and plays a leading role in southern Asia. With technology making even greater inroads into our way of life, Australia is keen on strengthening its global position with the help of talented migrants.

Welcoming migrant professionals with open arms

The Australian economy has been growing unimpeded for years and its immigration policies have played a huge role in its success. Migrants are an essential part of Australia’s growth story and all parties invested in Australia’s future recognize this. To make the prospect of migrating even more enticing, Australia provides immense social and professional benefits to Permanent Resident Visa holders allowing them to:

• Remain in Australia indefinitely

• Work and study in Australia

• Work in New Zealand

• Get free access to Medicare, Australia’s healthcare scheme

• Sponsor eligible relatives for permanent residence

• Eventually apply for Australian citizenship

As for demand for immigration, the number only grows every year. There are more than 600 occupations in demand, leading to thousands of job opportunities for skilled professionals.

The Australia immigration process

Australia offers several Skill-based routes to becoming a Permanent Resident. Its SkillSelect program is a streamlined immigration process that makes it easy for applicants to apply and track their application. There are three vital decisions to take before beginning your application:

Understanding what kind of migrant you are

Australia offers migration solutions to investors/entrepreneurs, professionals and gifted talent. Knowing which type of migrant you are and what your goals are can help inform your migration plans.

Finding your occupation is listed in the Skilled Occupations List

There are more than 600 occupations in demand in Australia. Your profession must be part of this list to enable you to apply for migration.

There are several PR visa schemes linked to different subclasses of visas. Each has different requirements and is suitable for different types of candidates. If you are confused about how to proceed, you can speak with Australia migration specialists at Y-Axis to help you decide.

The key visa subclasses are as below:

• Employer Nomination Scheme (Subclass 186) – This visa is for those applicants who have been nominated by an approved Australian employer. This means you must have a job offer lined up before you apply.

• Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (Subclass 187)– To funnel talent to different parts of the country, Australia has selected employers in certain regions to serve as approved employers. You must have a job offer in hand from one of these employers in these particular regions in order to qualify for this visa. You can apply to any region except the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong and Melbourne.

• Business Innovation & Investment Visa (Subclass 188)– If you are an investor or entrepreneur you can use this visa to own and manage a new or existing business in Australia. In order to apply for this visa, you must first secure a nomination from an Australian state territory or agency and prove your credentials.

• Skilled Independent Visa (Subclass 189)– This is one of the most popular visa streams. Foreign workers who do not have a visa nomination but whose profession is listed on Australia’s Skilled Occupations List can take a skills test to then gain sponsorship from an Australian employer, state or territory.

• Skilled Nominated Visa (Subclass 190) – Applicants whose occupation is listed on Australia’s Skilled Occupations List may be eligible for a Subclass 190 visa. This is similar to visa subclass 189, with the key difference being it is only for those applicants who have already secured a sponsorship from an Australian state or territory.

• Business Talent Visa (Subclass 132) – Australia aims to attract business owners with its exclusive Business Talent visa. If you are a business person who meets Australia’s investor requirements, you can apply for this visa. You must gain nomination by an Australian state or territory and can then begin your PR process.

Migrating to Australia as a working professional

For most working professionals, the most suitable visas will likely be subclasses 189 and 190. Indeed these are the most sought after visas in Australia. The primary criteria is that an applicant must be under 45 years of age, must demonstrate competency in English and meet the points requirements for these visas.

The steps to apply under these visa subclasses are as follows:

Step 1: Find your occupation

For both these visa subclasses, you must ensure your occupation is mentioned in the respective occupations list. For those nominated under a 190 visa, your occupation must be present in the Combined List of Eligible Skilled Occupations. For applicants to the 189 visa, you must choose your occupation from the Medium and Long Term Strategic Skills List (‘MLTSSL’).

Step 2: Skill Assessment

To ensure Australia only invites competent applicants for PR, each applicant must undergo a Skill Assessment test. This is conducted by a relevant assessing authority and you must demonstrate your abilities to be able to move to the next step.

Step 3: Qualify for SkillSelect points

Australia has created a streamlined points calculator to help make the decision of whom to invite to continue with their PR process. The SkillSelect points calculator covers many aspects such as your age, family, education, work experience among others. Once you meet the minimum points for your chosen visa, you can move to the next step. Generally a minimum score of 65 is recommended.

Step 3: Lodging your Expression of Interest

Once you have completed your skill assessment, you must lodge an Expression of Interest through SkillSelect. The EOI informs the Australian government that you are ready to migrate. You must then wait for an invitation to appl.

Step 4: Submit PR application

Upon receiving your invitation to apply you have between 60 to 90 days to submit your application, depending on your visa type. You must gather all your documents and make a comprehensive application package which is then submitted to the immigration authorities.

Step 5: Get your visa grant

If your application is approved, you will receive a visa grant. This process can take a few months as Australia is a highly coveted immigration destination. The best way to receive your visa quickly is to apply as soon as you are eligible.

