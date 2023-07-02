7 Indian and international destinations for an affordable honeymoon

While honeymooning in Californian cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco can become expensive, the lesser-known town of Mammoth Lakes is much more affordable. (Photo credit: Mammoth Lakes Tourism)

When it comes to planning a honeymoon, finding a destination that is inexpensive and romantic can be difficult. For this reason, we have curated a guide to the most romantic places that do not cost a fortune. These economical destinations provide couples with the opportunity to bond in charming settings. However, it is worth noting that costs vary based on the time of year. Therefore, to ensure that your honeymoon is economical, it is best to book in advance and plan your romantic getaway during the non-peak season, when the prices and crowds are typically lower.

Here are the 7 best Indian and international destinations for an affordable honeymoon:

1. Sri Lanka

The island nation of Sri Lanka is our top pick for an affordable honeymoon destination, and for good reason. In Sri Lanka, beautiful beaches, rainforests, cultural sites, tea plantations, and verdant wildlife parks come together to create the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable honeymoon.

While Colombo is a great place to start, make your way to the smaller towns of Ahangama, Balapitiya, ​​Galle, Hikkadua, and Haputale for a unique experience immersed in nature and local culture. These towns are home to several quaint boutique hotels that are economical. Our favourites are Sundara by Mosvold, ​​Galle Fort Hotel, Thotalagala and Taru Villas.

In Galle, Sri Lanka (Photo by Shainee Fernando via Unsplash)

2. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

In recent years, the connectivity to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has drastically improved, with numerous airlines and cruises offering low-cost tickets to the destination.

Honeymooners can enjoy the natural beauty of the scenic islands. They can participate in several outdoor activities, such as snorkelling, scuba diving, kayaking, and underwater diving, at inexpensive prices. Couples can also go island hopping at low costs. Several travel agents and tour operators sell reasonably priced sightseeing packages.

Additionally, these Indian islands are home to a number of affordable boutique hotels. Some options to consider are Sea Shell, Silver Sand Sentinel, Symphony Samudra, and Silver Beach Resort.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (Photo by Nabil Naidu via Unsplash)

3. Dubai

A short flight away from India, Dubai is a popular destination for honeymooners. The city offers a plethora of activities for all budgets. From spending the day at the beach or in the desert to indulging in delectable food or partying the night away, Dubai has something for everyone.

Couples can bond by engaging in cultural activities at Desert Safari Dubai, exploring the gold market, meeting aquatic life at the Dubai Aquarium, or dining at the city’s highly rated restaurants.

Furthermore, while Dubai is known for its luxurious hotels, it is home to a number of well-priced boutique hotels with excellent amenities. XVA Art Hotel, Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa, and Rove Downtown Dubai are great options.

Dubai Desert Safari. (Photo courtesy: Dubai Tourism)

4. Prague, Czechia

Compared to other European destinations, Prague offers more economical accommodation and dining options for honeymooners. Prague can be explored on foot or by its efficient public transport system.

The city’s cobblestone streets and breathtaking landmarks such as the Prague Castle, Charles Bridge, Vltava River, ​​St Vitus Cathedral, ​​the Astronomical Clock, and Old Town Square provide a fairytale setting for romance. Many of these attractions are free or have nominal entrance fees.

Moreover, the city has a thriving culinary scene with a wide variety of inexpensive restaurants and cafes. Check out Sisters Bistro, Café Louvre, Lehká Hlava, and Las Adelitas.

Prague (Photo courtesy: Czechia Tourism)

5. Thailand

Thailand’s affordability, along with its awe-inspiring landscapes, rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality, make it a good choice for honeymooners.

In addition to Bangkok, we suggest adding the stunning beach towns of Phuket, Krabi, Koh Samui, and Phi Phi Islands to the honeymoon itinerary. These destinations are home to tranquil beaches with turquoise waters, offering couples an excellent venue to spend quality time together.

Additionally, Thailand has some of the best affordable yet luxurious hotels in the world. Our top picks are Amari Watergate Bangkok, Charm Resort Phuket and Nora Buri Resort & Spa.

While street food in Thailand is cheap and delicious, the restaurants are also well-priced.

Phi Phi Island, Thailand. (Photo by Evan Krause via Unsplash)

6. Bahrain

An island nation in the Arabian Gulf, Bahrain offers well-priced activities and stay options, making it an ideal affordable honeymoon destination.

Couples can unwind at Al Jazair Beach, celebrated for its pristine beauty, or take a boat ride to Jarada Island. They can also go pearl diving in the waters of Jarada Beach, creating a cherished memory.

For a more adventure-filled honeymoon, couples can visit the renowned F1 Bahrain International circuit or take a romantic walk amidst the lively atmosphere of Manama Souq, ​​a vibrant market brimming with stalls, selling fragrant spices and local handicrafts.

For culture buffs, the ​​Bahrain National Museum, the ​​​​Bahrain Fort, and the ancient Dilmun Burial Mounds, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are must-visits.

Jarada Island. (Photo courtesy: Bahrain Tourism)

7. Mammoth Lakes, California

While honeymooning in Californian cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco can become expensive, the lesser-known town of Mammoth Lakes is much more affordable.

Nestled amidst the Sierra Nevada Mountains, this underrated destination is home to a surreal natural landscape. Think crystal-clear lakes, gushing waterfalls, majestic mountain ranges, and lush green forests. Couples can spend the day hiking, biking, fishing, skiing, or unwinding in a beautiful natural setting. Furthermore, honeymooners can take day trips to the nearby Yosemite National Park, Devils Postpile and Rainbow Falls National Monument, Mono Lake, Bodie State Historic Park, Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest, Mt Whitney, and the Mammoth Lakes Basin.