MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Tripadvisor fake reviews: India tops list, over 2 million paid reviews removed

The other countries in the list include Germany at second after India, Brazil at third, United States at forth and Pakistan at fifth.

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Travel website Tripadvisor identified and removed more than two million fraudulent reviews. This represents nearly 8.6 percent of all the reviews in 2020, according to the 2021 Tripadvisor Review Transparency Report released on October 27.

“Looking specifically at fake reviews, only a very small fraction of all review submissions — 3.6 percent — were determined to be fraudulent, totalling 943,205 reviews. Of those, Tripadvisor prevented 67.1 percent of all fake review submissions from ever making it onto the platform,” it said.

The company said that in 2020, it removed paid reviews from 131 different countries and identified a “spike” in paid reviews originating from India. India topped the list of countries with the most number of paid reviews overtaking Russia. It further clarified that the paid reviews do not necessarily mean properties in India were more prone to paid reviews but paid reviewers from India were greater.

The other countries in the list include Germany at second after India, Brazil at third, United States at fourth and Pakistan at fifth.

“Our investigators also identified shifting trends in where paid reviews originate from - with India overtaking Russia at the top of the list of countries from which paid reviews were submitted,” the report said.

Close

Related stories

Tripadvisor penalized 34,605 properties for fraudulent activity and banned 20,299 members for failing to abide by the platform’s community standards in 2020. The company’s fraud investigators also identified 65 new paid review sites and blocked paid review submissions from a total of 372 different paid review sites last year.

This is the second transparency report by Tripadvisor. The first one was released in September 2019 revealing that 66 million reviews were submitted to TripAdvisor in 2018 and 4.7 percent of them were rejected or removed and 2.1 percent were determined to be fraudulent.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Travel #TripAdvisor
first published: Oct 27, 2021 01:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.