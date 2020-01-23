App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TripAdvisor to fire 200 staff as Google search algorithms change: Report

Google’s changed search algorithms has hurt travel information websites such as TripAdvisor, Expedia, and Booking.com by pushing them lower on the search results.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

TripAdvisor is firing around 200 people as a part of cost-cutting measures after having faced increasing competition from Google, Bloomberg reported.

Google, owned by Alphabet, recently changed its search algorithms to compete with the online travel information portal.

As at the end of September, TripAdvisor had around 3,800 employees, according to Bloomberg data.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

A TripAdvisor spokesperson declined to comment when approached by Bloomberg. The spokesperson did highlight that, in a recent earnings conference call, the company said it was “prudently reducing and re-allocating expenses in certain parts of our business to preserve strong profitability.”

Google’s changed search algorithms has hurt travel information websites such as TripAdvisor, Expedia and Booking.com by pushing them lower on the search results.

This has forced the websites to rely on paid advertisements to show up higher on the search results.

In its previous earnings statement, TripAdvisor said its main challenge was “Google pushing its own hotel products in search results and siphoning off quality traffic that would otherwise find TripAdvisor via free links and generate high margin revenue in our hotel click-based auction.”

“Google has got more aggressive,” TripAdvisor CEO Stephen Kaufer said in November.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 01:44 pm

tags #Business #TripAdvisor

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.