you are here: HomeNewsTrends

This Chennai start-up's rap song to celebrate $18 million funding is winning hearts. Watch

Titled 'Rocketlane - Our Story so far - ft. Rahul Sridhar', the song raked up a lot of positive reviews with VJ and music entrepreneur Nikhil Chinapa joining in the conversation on Twitter and offering to make Rocketlane's co-founder and CEO Srikrishnan Ganesan do "something cool with the track".

Ankita Sengupta
January 20, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
A screengrab from the video 'Rocketlane: Our Story So Far'.


Rocketlane, a customer onboarding platform, announced On Wednesday that it raised $18 million (about Rs 133.8 crore) in funding led by Asana investor, 8VC and others. But, that's not why the company has been winning hearts of netizens.

On Thursday, the Chennai-based start-up decided to celebrate the milestone and raise a toast to the team with a song. A rap song.

Titled 'Rocketlane - Our Story so far - ft. Rahul Sridhar', the song raked up a lot of positive reviews on LinkedIn first and as it started winning more hearts, the makers soon shared a Twitter-friendly version.

Twitter has already given the song a thumbs up with VJ and music entrepreneur Nikhil Chinapa joining in the conversation and offering to make Rocketlane's co-founder and CEO Srikrishnan Ganesan do "something cool with the track".

Startup enthusiast Chinmaya Saxena tweeted, "The coolest hiring video I wish I had seen stepping into my 20s. Congratulations team Rocketlane!"

Another Twitter user Navin Madhavan commented, "Awesome news (and video of course). Congratulations Srikrishnan Ganesan and team! New standards for fundraising announcements."

Read more: The rise, fall and resurrection of a startup: How Exotel persevered through a tumultuous decade

The announcement of the funding that kickstarted the celebrations comes seven months after Rocketlane announced its seed funding round, bringing the total capital invested to USD 21 million,  a statement published in Business Standard said.

The funding will be used to expand product offerings, accelerate marketing and grow the Rocketlane team, it added.

"This funding round follows on the back of very strong early customer growth and validates the market pull in the category as well as the clear product leadership position we've established," Ganesan said.

Read more: India’s startup and tech market has finally hit product market fit: Elevation Capital’s Mukul Arora
Tags: #rap song #Rocketlane #Srikrishnan Ganesan
first published: Jan 20, 2022 06:19 pm

