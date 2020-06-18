Telangana TS Inter Result 2020 | TSBIE intermediate exam results out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Check key highlights

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the TS Inter Class 11 and Class 12 exam results on June 18. The results were declared at 3 pm by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu. A total of 9.65 lakh students had appeared for both first and second-year exams.

Where can students check the results?

All candidates who appeared for the exams can check the Manabadi TS first year and second-year results online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, examresults.ts.nic.in, and bie.telangana.gov.in.

How to check Telangana TS Inter Result 2020?

Step 1: Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the TS Inter Result 2020 link for your relevant course – general or vocational.

Step 3: Enter your credentials and log in.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen. You can download it and take a printout for future reference.

What is the TSBIE intermediate exam 2020 pass percentage?

The pass percentage for first-year TSBIE intermediate exam 2020 is 60.01 percent. This means 2.8 lakh of the total 4.8 lakh students passed the exam this year.

Meanwhile, the pass percent of general and vocational second-year exams is 68.86 percent. This means, out of 4.1 lakh students who wrote the exams, 2.83 lakh students scored pass marks. As many as 1.67 lakh students secured ‘A’ grade in the second year, and 80,096 students secured ‘B’ grade.

Girls outshined boys in Telangana board results 2020:

Girls outperformed boys in both the first and second-year TSBIE intermediate exams. In the first year, 67.47 percent girls passed the exams as against 52.30 percent boys. In the second-year, 75.15 percent girls passed the exams as against 62.10 percent boys.

Girls have been outperforming boys in the Telangana inter results for the past two years.

What are the TSBIE supplementary exam dates 2020?

Students who were unable to obtain pass marks can take the advanced supplementary examinations. The Telangana Board has announced that the supplementary exams 2020 will be held from July 11 to July 18, while the practical exams will be conducted from July 1 to July 4, in two sessions.

Meanwhile, students who wish to get their marks recounted or re-verified submit a request for the same online. A fee will have to be paid for the same to the tune of Rs 100 per paper for recounting and Rs 600 per paper for scanned copies and re-verification of the answer sheet. The deadline for the same is June 24.