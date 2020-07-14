Karnataka PUC II Result 2020 | Karnataka Class 12 results to be declared today

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, announced on July 13 that the Karnataka Second Pre-University exam results will be declared on today.

The Karnataka Class 12 results will be released on www.karresults.nic.in at 12 pm and the Karnataka board students will also be receiving their results via SMS at 11:30 am. To get the results directly on their cell phones, the over 5.95 lakh students who had registered for the Karnataka 12th board exams 2020 should enter their registered mobile number and date of birth on the official website of the state education board.

Once the results are out, Karnataka PUC-II candidates will also be able to check their 12th board results on websites such as the kseeb.nic.in and result.bspucpa.com, and online portals such as SuVidya, and result.bspucpa.com.

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had earlier said the PUC-II results would be announced by July 20. The entire process had got delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. The English paper exam, which was due in March, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. It was rescheduled for June 18 and an additional 13,528 rooms were arranged to ensure proper social distancing is maintained by students while writing the exams.