West Bengal HS Result 2020 | WBCHSE Class 12 results out on wbresults.nic.in. No merit list this year

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the Class 12 board examination results 2020 at 3.30 pm on July 17.

Setting a record, a total of 90.13 percent of students passed the West Bengal Class 12 board exams this year. This means, out of the 7.61 lakh students who appeared for the WB board higher secondary exams, 6.8 lakh students passed. The pass percentage last year was 86.29 percent.

According to Hindustan Times, as many as 30,220 candidates scored more than 90 percent marks in the West Bengal Class 12 board exams 2020. And, like last year, boys have outperformed girls this year as well by a narrow margin. While the pass percentage of boys is 90.44 percent, while that of girls is 90 percent.

Unlike the Class 10 board exam results or Madhyamik 2020 results, no merit list will be published for the Uchha Madhyamik or Class 12 board exam results this year. However, the board has informed that the West Bengal Class 12 toppers scored 499 out of 500.

Among districts, Kolkata performed the best, recording the highest pass percent.

The results have been published on the official websites wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in at 4 pm, and West Bengal board Class 12 students can also check their results directly on the phone through an SMS. To check their results on the phone, students will have to send an SMS to 5676750 or 58888 in the following format: “WB12<roll number>”.

Here is how students can check the WBCHSE Class 12th board exam results 2020 on the official websites:

Step 1: Visit the official websites wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the url that reads ‘WBCHSE Result 2020’

Step 3: A fresh page will open, where the students will have to enter their personal details such as roll number, admit card id.

Step 4: After entering all the required details click on ‘submit’.

Step 5: The WBCHSE 12th result 2020 will appear on the screen.

In case the website crashes or takes too long to load die to traffic, students can also check their WB Class 12 results on wbresults.nic.in, westbengalonline.in, westbengal.shiksha, exametc.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha, technoindiagroup.com, technoindiauniversity.ac.in, and fastresults.in.