MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 | Meghalaya Class 10 board results out on mbose.in. Records lowest pass percentage in five years at 50.31%

Meghalaya SSLC 10th result 2020 was announced by the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) on July 20. A total of 50,081 students, who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations, can now check their results on the official website: mbose.in.

The overall pass percentage recorded this year is 50.31 percent, which is the lowest in five years. The pass percentage recorded in 2019 was 55.72 percent, while in 2018, 2017 and 2016 it was 56.76 percent, 54.04 percent, and 54.10 percent, respectively.

Of the total 25,195 students who passed the MBOSE SSLC exams 2020, 16,035 are regular students, while 4,910 are private students. The pass percentage among regular students is 75 percent, while that among private candidates is 41.29 percent.

Chetna Bose from Sherwood School in Tura is the Meghalaya board Class 10th exam topper; she secured 568 marks out of 600. The second position has been secured by Sainava Modak from St Thomas Higher Secondary School, Shillong. He secured 565 out of 600. Aninamdapisha P Byrsat from Little Flower School in Shillong came third, securing 561 marks.

District wise, West Jaintia Hills occupied the top spot with 69.96 percent pass percentage and South Garo Hills performed the worst with a pass percentage of 26.57 percent.

How to check MBOSE SSLC result 2020:

Visit the official Meghalaya board website mbose.in

Click on the download result link

Enter your registration number and roll number

The Meghalaya Class 10 board result 2020 will appear on the screen. It can be downloaded and kept for future reference.