SP Hinduja's demise | Twitter users pay homage to Hinduja group chairman

SP Hinduja died in London on Wednesday at the age of 87.

Chairman of the Hinduja Group and founder of IndusInd Bank SP Hinduja died in London on May 17. He was 87 and the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers. He lost his wife, Madhu, in January this year. She was 82.

"Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and chairman of Hinduja Group, Mr S P Hinduja today," a spokesperson for the family said.



Heartfelt condolences to the Hinduja family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.

Priyanka Chaturvedi



Saddened to hear about the demise of Hinduja Group's chairman Shri Srichand Parmanand Hinduja. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers.

Akhilesh Yadav



We have lost a great and legendary business leader who not only made his name in India but also internationally and created the Hinduja Empire. Shri. Srichand Parmanand Hinduja shall always be remembered for his words of wisdom and the name he made for himself

Vijay Kalantri

The Hinduja empire was started by Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, who traded goods in the Sindh region of India (now Pakistan) before moving to Iran in 1919. In 1964, SP Hinduja distributed Raj Kapoor-starred 'Sangam' movie through the Middle-East markets which helped him earn his first million dollars.

In 1993, SP Hinduja ventured into banking, with IndusInd Bank. The then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh was invited to the inauguration of the bank.