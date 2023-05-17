English
    SP Hinduja's demise | Twitter users pay homage to Hinduja group chairman

    SP Hinduja was 87 and the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers. He lost his wife, Madhu, in January this year. She was 82.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 17, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
    SP Hinduja

    SP Hinduja died in London on Wednesday at the age of 87.

    Chairman of the Hinduja Group and founder of IndusInd Bank SP Hinduja died in London on May 17. He was 87 and the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers. He lost his wife, Madhu, in January this year. She was 82.


    "Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and chairman of Hinduja Group, Mr S P Hinduja today," a spokesperson for the family said.

    The Hinduja empire was started by Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, who traded goods in the Sindh region of India (now Pakistan) before moving to Iran in 1919. In 1964, SP Hinduja distributed Raj Kapoor-starred 'Sangam' movie through the Middle-East markets which helped him earn his first million dollars.

    In 1993, SP Hinduja ventured into banking, with IndusInd Bank. The then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh was invited to the inauguration of the bank.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 17, 2023 10:49 pm