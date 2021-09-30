MARKET NEWS

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Gautam Adani jumps to second spot; here are top 10 richest Indians

IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021: With Rs 5,05,900 crore, Gautam Adani and family moved up two places to the second spot on the list.

Moneycontrol News
September 30, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
super rich
India has achieved the milestone of having over 1,000 individuals with a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore, as per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. As many as 1,007 individuals across 119 cities have a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore, Hurun India said. The report cited that cumulative wealth was up 51 percent, while average wealth increased by 25 percent. Take a look at the top 10 richest Indians:
jay chaudhry, zscaler
Rank 10 | Jay Chaudhry | Net worth: Rs 1,21,600 crore | Company: Zscaler
Aditya Birla Group's theatre initiative is the brainchild of Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.
Rank 9 | Kumar Mangalam Birla & family | Rs Net worth: 1,22,200 crore | Company: Aditya Birla
Vinod Shantilal Adani
Rank 8 | Vinod Shantilal Adani & family | Net worth: Rs 1,31,600 crore | Company: Adani
Radhakishan Damani
Rank 7 | Radhakishan Damani & family | Net worth: Rs 1,54,300 crore | Company: Avenue Supermarts
Rank 6 | Cyrus S Poonawalla & family| Net worth: Rs 1,63,700 crore | Company: Serum Institute of India
No 6| Lakshmi Mittal| Net worth: $12.1 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 5 | LN Mittal & family | Net worth: Rs 1,74,400 crore | Company: Arcelor Mittal (Image: Reuters)
SP Hinduja & Family | Chairman, Hinduja Group | Net Worth: Rs 159,000 crore (Image: Reuters)
Rank 4 | SP Hinduja & family | Net worth: Rs 2,20,000 crore | Company: Hinduja (Image: Reuters)
Founder of HCL Technologies Shiv Nadar.
Rank 3 | Shiv Nadar & family | Net worth: Rs 2,36,600 crore | Company: HCL
Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group
Rank 2 | Gautam Adani & family | Net worth: Rs 5,05,900 crore | Company: Adani
India is hosting the key conference in a bid to strengthen the dialogue for the country’s transition to clean energy with a focus on ‘Powering India's Hydrogen Ecosystem'.
Rank 1 | Mukesh Ambani & family | Net worth: Rs 7,18,000 crore | Company: Reliance Industries | Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
