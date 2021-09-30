Hurun India Rich List 2021: Gautam Adani jumps to second spot; here are top 10 richest Indians

India has achieved the milestone of having over 1,000 individuals with a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore, as per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. As many as 1,007 individuals across 119 cities have a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore, Hurun India said. The report cited that cumulative wealth was up 51 percent, while average wealth increased by 25 percent. Take a look at the top 10 richest Indians: