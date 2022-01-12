MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

'I cannot justify my tone and words': Actor Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal for Twitter comment

Siddharth, in an apology letter to Saina Nehwal, described himself as a feminist ally and said there was no malicious intent behind his Twitter response.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Siddharth said he hoped Saina Nehwal would accept his apology. “You will always be my champion,” he added. (Image: Wikimedia)

Actor Siddharth on January 11 issued an apology to badminton player Saina Nehwal for his allegedly inappropriate response to one of her tweets, saying that there was for no justification for the words and tone he used.

The actor, on January 6, had responded to Nehwal’s tweet on the alleged breach of Prime Minister Modi’s security in Punjab. His response contained a seemingly sexual slur.

Siddharth received heavy criticism for his comment on social media. The National Commission for Women sent him a notice and asked the Maharashtra police to file a first information report against him.

The actor posted an apology to Nehwal on Twitter on Tuesday night.

“Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours, a few days ago,” Siddharth said. “I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that."

The actor said he was sorry about a joke “that did not land”. He described himself as a feminist ally and said there was no malicious intent behind his Twitter response.

"I, however must insist my word play and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it,” the actor said. “I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman.”

Siddharth said he hoped Nehwal would accept his apology. “You will always be my champion,” he added.

The badminton player had said Siddharth’s response to her tweet was “not nice”.

"Yeah, I'm not sure what he meant,” Nehwal had said. “I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it's Twitter and you remain noticed with such words and comments.”

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani criticised the “demeaning and objectification” of the badminton player. “Ms Nehwal had a point of view. But she was demeaned and objectified,” Irani told The Indian Express.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had also criticised Siddharth’s “cheap comment”

“India is proud of Saina Nehwal for her outstanding contributions in making India a sporting powerhouse,” he had added. “She is a steadfast patriot besides being an Olympic medalist .”

 




