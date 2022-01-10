Amid outrage, actor Siddharth says ‘nothing disrespectful’ in tweet on Saina Nehwal

Actor Siddharth on Monday issued a clarification on his tweet. (Image credit: Instagram)

Actor Siddharth, who has been under fire for his alleged "lewd and inappropriate" tweet against badminton player Saina Nehwal, issued a clarification on Monday afternoon. He said that he did not mean or intend anything disrespectful by the tweet.



Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India.

Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

On January 6, Siddharth had commented on a tweet by Nehwal regarding the alleged security breach that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had faced in Punjab recently.

The actor's tweet, however, attracted the anger of a section of social media users, and eventually led to the National Commission for Women (NCW) sending him a notice on Monday.

The women's body also asked Twitter to block Siddharth's account and wrote to the Maharashtra police seeking registration of a first information report (FIR) against him.

Read more: Tamil actor Siddharth receives rape, death threats, accuses BJP IT cell of leaking number

It claimed that the comment was "misogynist, outrages the modesty of a woman and amounts to disrespect and insults the dignity of women". "The commission condemns such lewd and inappropriate remark made by the actor and has taken suo motu cognizance in the matter."

"Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Maharashtra DGP to immediately investigate the matter and register an FIR under relevant provisions of the law. The panel has sought prompt and strict action against him for using indecent language against women on social media," the panel said in a statement.



We have already taken it up @Shehzad_Ind ji. https://t.co/foYssLg6md — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 10, 2022



Siddharth, however, took to Twitter on Monday to clarify the reference of his earlier tweet.

"COCK & BULL" That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 10, 2022

(With PTI inputs)