Amid outrage, actor Siddharth says ‘nothing disrespectful’ in tweet on Saina Nehwal

The National Commission for Women claimed that Siddharth's tweet on badminton player Saina Nehwal's remark over the alleged lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Punjab visit was "misogynist, outrages the modesty of a woman."

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST
Actor Siddharth on Monday issued a clarification on his tweet. (Image credit: Instagram)

Actor Siddharth on Monday issued a clarification on his tweet. (Image credit: Instagram)


Actor Siddharth, who has been under fire for his  alleged "lewd and inappropriate" tweet against badminton player Saina Nehwal, issued a clarification on Monday afternoon. He said that he did not mean or intend anything disrespectful by the tweet.

On January 6, Siddharth had commented on a tweet by Nehwal regarding the alleged security breach that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had faced in Punjab recently.

The actor's tweet, however, attracted the anger of a section of social media users, and eventually led to the National Commission for Women (NCW) sending him a notice on Monday.

The women's body also asked Twitter to block Siddharth's account and  wrote to the Maharashtra police seeking registration of a first information report (FIR) against him.

Read more: Tamil actor Siddharth receives rape, death threats, accuses BJP IT cell of leaking number

It claimed that the comment was "misogynist, outrages the modesty of a woman and amounts to disrespect and insults the dignity of women". "The commission condemns such lewd and inappropriate remark made by the actor and has taken suo motu cognizance in the matter."

"Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Maharashtra DGP to immediately investigate the matter and register an FIR under relevant provisions of the law. The panel has sought prompt and strict action against him for using indecent language against women on social media," the panel said in a statement.

Siddharth, however, took to Twitter on Monday to clarify the reference of his earlier tweet.

(With PTI inputs)
