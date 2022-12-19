Shah Rukh Khan teaches Wayne Rooney his signature pose at FIFA World Cup final | Watch

Wayne Rooney and Shah Rukh Khan in the broadcasting studio of FIFA World Cup 2022. (Image credit: @srdsuyog/Twitter)

While the world was glued to the screens watching Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappé fight it out during the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also delighted fans as he taught former English footballer Wayne Rooney his signature pose.

Shah Rukh Khan was inside the studio of the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup final 2022, JioCinema, to promote his upcoming film Pathaan.

A clip of the moment shared by JioCinema has since gone viral.

After the match, the actor, who is also a sports enthusiast, called FIFA World Cup 2022 "one of the best World Cup finals ever".

"We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv… now the same excitement with my kids! And thank you, Messi, for making us all believe in talent, hard work, and dreams!" he tweeted.



In another promotional event, Shah Rukh Khan 's co-actor Deepika Padukone helped unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Lusail Iconic Stadium shortly before the final match between Argentina and France on Sunday. She was accompanied by former Spanish footballer and World Cup winner Iker Casillas.

What a proud moment it was for all us Indians y'day when our very own Deepika was invited to unveil the World Cup on the grandest world stage before the Grand Finale (1st Indian ever to b accorded d honor). What a global icon we really hv in the name & shape of @deepikapadukone! pic.twitter.com/FNNgSe9obY — Jitendra K Biswal (@JBiswal) December 19, 2022

The two unveiled the trophy which was kept in a custom Louis Vuitton trunk. The trophy was put on display on the pitch.

Deepika Padukone is a brand ambassador of the brand and had shared an image of a Louis Vuitton trophy trunk book on her Instagram stories.

Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham, is slated to be released on January 25.