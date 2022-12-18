Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy from a Louis Vuitton trunk

FIFA World Cup 2022: Deepika Padukone and former Spanish footballer and World Cup winner Iker Casillas stand next to the World Cup Trophy before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match

Actor Deepika Padukone and former Spanish footballer and World Cup winner Iker Casillas unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar shortly before the final match between Argentina and France on Sunday.

The two unveiled the trophy which was kept in a custom Louis Vuitton trunk.The trophy was put on display on the pitch.

The final match is being played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar.

Earlier in the day, Padukone shared an image of a Louis Vuitton trophy trunk book on her Instagram Stories.

Deepika Padukone , 36, will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" that is slated to be released on January 25.

She will also been seen in "Project K" with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

At the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Argentina led defending champions France 2-0 at half-time in the World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Sunday.

A 23rd-minute penalty from Argentina captain Lionel Messi and a 36th-minute strike from Angel Di Maria left the South Americans in a commanding position at the break.

Argentina are bidding to win the World Cup for the first time since a Diego Maradona-inspired victory at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.