Shah Rukh Khan fulfills 'Last Wish' of fan suffering from cancer

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan fulfilled the wish of a fan, suffering from cancer, by video calling the person.
On May 14, a Twitter user named Priya Chakraborty had put out a video request where she stated that her mother was a last stage cancer patient and wished to meet the 57-year-old actor.
"Hi, I’m Priya from Kolkata, My Mummy is Last Stage Cancer Patient, I'm Requesting Everyone Please Help my Mummy to Meet @iamsrk. Sir, I Don't Know How Much Time She Have, Please help her to Fulfill her Last Wish.
On Tuesday, a fan account of the actor shared a Twitter thread, describing how Khan had made the effort to speak with the cancer patient and had video called her.
Remember Shivani that 60yrs Old Last Stage Cancer Patient from Kolkata Her Last Wish Was to Meet @iamsrk Sir?
Her Wish Got Fulfilled Last Night, Today SRK Sir Called her Talked almost 30 Minutes, He is The Humblest Star on Earth for a Reason,
