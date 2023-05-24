Shah Rukh Khan fulfills 'Last Wish' of fan suffering from cancer

Shah Rukh Khan video called the fan who was suffering from cancer after a request was put out on Twitter. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@SrkianFaizy9955).

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan fulfilled the wish of a fan, suffering from cancer, by video calling the person.

On May 14, a Twitter user named Priya Chakraborty had put out a video request where she stated that her mother was a last stage cancer patient and wished to meet the 57-year-old actor.

"Hi, I’m Priya from Kolkata, My Mummy is Last Stage Cancer Patient, I'm Requesting Everyone Please Help my Mummy to Meet @iamsrk. Sir, I Don't Know How Much Time She Have, Please help her to Fulfill her Last Wish.

@RedChilliesEnt @pooja_dadlani. @KarunaBadwal. @MeerFoundation," she wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, a fan account of the actor shared a Twitter thread, describing how Khan had made the effort to speak with the cancer patient and had video called her.

The actor's last theatrical release-Pathaan- emerged as a massive commercial success, collecting a total of Rs 1,000 crore globally. The actor will be next seen in "Jawan", which is slated to release on September 7. The actor shared the release date and poster of the movie on May 6. It will be his first collaboration with South Indian filmmaker Atlee

