'Time for my Bollywood debut?' US ambassador meets Shah Rukh Khan at 'Mannat'

Shah Rukh Khan hosted the US ambassador, Eric Garcetti, at "Mannat". (Image credit: @USAmbIndia/Twitter)

The US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, on Tuesday met Shah Rukh Khan at the superstar’s Mumbai home, “Mannat”. The diplomat said he learnt more about Bollywood and discussed its impact across the globe.

“Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe,” Garcetti tweeted, sharing photographs of him with Shah Rukh Khan inside the actor’s palatial sea-facing bungalow in Bandra.



Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe. #AmbExploresIndia pic.twitter.com/SLRQyhhn8C

— U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 16, 2023

Ahead of his Mumbai trip, Eric Garcetti visited Maharashtra Bhawan in Delhi last week to try some Maharashtrian delicacies. He got to taste kokum ka sherbet, vada pav, sago, bharli vangi and saoji mutton, among other dishes. He finished off his “incredible” meal with sol kadhi and puran poli before declaring, “so my fourth course is going to be a nap.”

He also asked for suggestions on what to eat in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

On his first day in Mumbai, he met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The US ambassador visited Mani Bhavan which was Mahatma Gandhi’s Mumbai headquarters. He also went to the recently inaugurated Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

“From meeting the cast of the Broadway classic ‘The Sound of Music’ at The Grand Theatre to learning about India’s rich textile heritage at the India in Fashion exhibit, I was impressed from start to finish,” he tweeted.