‘Deeply aggrieved’: Zomato announces insurance, job for wife of delivery agent killed in Delhi accident

Salil Tripathi took up food delivery after losing his job as a restaurant manager during the coronavirus pandemic. (Image posted on Facebook by Salil Tripathi)

Zomato is providing financial help to the family of delivery agent Salil Tripathi, who was killed in a road accident in Delhi last week, the company said in a statement on January 13.

Tripathi was out for a delivery when he was hit by a police constable allegedly driving under influence. He is survived by his wife and son.



We are deeply aggrieved by the death of our delivery partner Salil Tripathi in an unfortunate road incident. We are extending all possible support to help the family get through this – pic.twitter.com/yJOUDsPpet

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 13, 2022

Zomato said that it has been with Tripathi’s family since the accident and was deeply aggrieved by his death.

"We have already helped with ongoing expenses (e.g. funeral expenses) etc,” the company said in a statement tweeted by founder Deepinder Goyal.

Zomato said that it will also provide Tripathi’s family insurance of Rs 10 lakh. Employees of the company have separately raised Rs 12 lakh for Tripathi’s family.

“We are also very grateful for all the overwhelming concern and kindness shared towards Salil's family,” the company added. “Needless to say, we continue to be there for the bereaved family to ensure they have the financial and emotional support required in this difficult time.”

Zomato also said that it will provide a job to Tripathi’s wife Sucheta.

Tripathi’s story captures the distress of many Indians who lost jobs and family members because of the coronavirus crisis.

Tripathi had taken up the food delivery to support his family after he lost his well-paying job of a restaurant manager in Delhi because of the coronavirus crisis. His story moved many people and there was an outpouring of support for his family.

The Covid-19 outbreak in India and the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in 2020 severely hit the country’s employment sector. In 2020, nearly 10.9 million jobs were lost across sectors.