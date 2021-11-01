Sabyasachi pulls mangalsutra ad campaign hours after minister's ultimatum

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee withdrew an advertisement campaign for his new jewellery line. (Image: Twitter @SabyaOfficial)

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Sunday withdrew an advertisement campaign for his new jewellery line after social media backlash and hours after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra issued an ultimatum to the brand to withdraw the advertisement. The minister had termed the ad as having ''objectionable and obscene'' portrayal of the mangalsutra, the traditional thread or chain signifying marital status of a woman.

"In the context of making heritage and culture a dynamic conversation, the Mangalsutra campaign aimed to talk about inclusivity and empowerment. The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it has instead offended a section of our society. So, we at Sabyasachi have decided to withdraw the campaign,” the popular brand said in a statement on Instagram.

Sabyasachi is the latest brand to face anger from a section of social media over its purpoted messaging. Its “Intimate Fine Jewellery” had left many on social media outraging over the depiction of the mangalsutra.

The now-deleted photos, posted on Sabyasachi’s Instagram handle last week, showed models in heterosexual and same-sex couple poses, wearing the dainty jewellery.

Several brands have been targeted by sections of social media over their ads in recent weeks, prompting them to pull their ads.

Last Monday, consumer goods brand Dabur withdrew its advertisement on Karwa Chauth for Fem Creme Bleach amid criticism by a section of social media for promoting same-sex relationship. The week before that, FabIndia removed a promotional capsule about its new festive line after backlash from right-wing groups.

Minister Narottam Mishra had targeted Dabur too, asking the brand to withdraw the ad and ordering the Madhya Pradesh police chief to investigate.

Last October, Tata Group's jewellery brand Tanishq was forced to withdraw an advertisement that showed an interfaith couple at a baby shower organised for the Hindu bride by her Muslim in-laws. It withdrew the advertisement after trolling soon spread to physical threats to company employees and stores.