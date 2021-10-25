MARKET NEWS

Dabur withdraws Karwa Chauth ad featuring same-sex couple amid internet backlash

Dabur has put out an “unconditional” apology and has withdrawn its latest Karwa Chauth for Fem Creme Bleach

Moneycontrol News
October 25, 2021 / 05:57 PM IST
Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube


Dabur is the latest brand to withdraw an advertisement after backlash on the internet. The consumer goods brand has put out an “unconditional” apology and has withdrawn its latest Karwa Chauth for Fem Creme Bleach amid criticism by a section of social media for promoting same-sex relationship. Last week, FabIndia removed a promotional capsule about its new festive line after backlash from right-wing groups.

“Fem's Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments,” Dabur India said in a statement on Monday.

The viral ad featured two young women getting ready for their first Karwa Chauth while applying the Fem bleach. They are also given festive clothes by another woman to wear on the occasion as they discuss why they are keeping the Karwa Chauth fast. It is later revealed that both these women are partners as they stand facing each other with a sieve and a decorated thali in front of them.

Late Sunday night, Dabur had responded to the social media backlash in a separate statement. “Dabur and Fem as a brand strive for diversity, inclusion and equality, and we proudly support these values in our organisation and within our communities. Our campaigns too reflect the same. We understand that not everyone will agree with our stance, and we respect their right to hold a different point of view. Our intention is not to offend any beliefs, customs and traditions, religious or otherwise. If we have hurt he sentiments of any individual or group, it was unintentional, and we apologise.” 

Even as the criticism raged, many users had words of praise for the ad.
Tags: #ad #Dabur #Fem Creme Bleach #Karwa Chauth
