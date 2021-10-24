MARKET NEWS

English
Current Affairs

Dabur's new Karwa Chauth ad featuring same-sex couple receives mixed reactions

The ad received a mixed reaction on Twitter where many praised progressive approach while some criticized for promoting same sex relationship. Some also raised questions that though it is progressive it is promoting skin whitening.

Moneycontrol News
October 24, 2021 / 02:33 PM IST
Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube


With festivals around the corner, brands are coming with new ads in order to make a statement. Ahead of Karva Chauth 2021, Dabur’s Fem Creme Bleach rolled out an ad featuring a same-sex couple.


With the 'Glow with Pride' theme, the ad features two young women getting ready for their first Karwa Chauth while applying the Fem bleach. They are also given festive clothes by an elderly woman to wear on the occasion as they discuss why they are keeping the Karwa Chauth fast. It is later revealed that both these women are partners as they stand facing each other with a sieve and a decorated thali in front of them.


The ad received a mixed reaction on Twitter where many praised the progressive approach while some criticized it for promoting the same-sex relationship. It did not go well with some who have accused the brand to hurt cultural sentiments. Some also raised questions that though it is progressive it is promoting skin whitening.


In a landmark judgment on September 6, 2018, the Supreme Court of India struck down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), thereby decriminalising gay sex, however, it is still not accepted in many sections of society.








Meanwhile, this advertisement is the third ad that has sparked controversy within a week. Earlier, FabIndia’s new Diwali collection ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ sparked controversy while the other was by Ceat Ltd in which actor Aamir Khan is seen advising people not to burst crackers on the streets.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Dabur #homosexuality #India #Karwa Chauth #LGBTQ
first published: Oct 24, 2021 02:33 pm

