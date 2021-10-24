Dabur's new Karwa Chauth ad featuring same-sex couple receives mixed reactions

Screenshot from YouTube

With festivals around the corner, brands are coming with new ads in order to make a statement. Ahead of Karva Chauth 2021, Dabur’s Fem Creme Bleach rolled out an ad featuring a same-sex couple.

With the 'Glow with Pride' theme, the ad features two young women getting ready for their first Karwa Chauth while applying the Fem bleach. They are also given festive clothes by an elderly woman to wear on the occasion as they discuss why they are keeping the Karwa Chauth fast. It is later revealed that both these women are partners as they stand facing each other with a sieve and a decorated thali in front of them.

The ad received a mixed reaction on Twitter where many praised the progressive approach while some criticized it for promoting the same-sex relationship. It did not go well with some who have accused the brand to hurt cultural sentiments. Some also raised questions that though it is progressive it is promoting skin whitening.

In a landmark judgment on September 6, 2018, the Supreme Court of India struck down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), thereby decriminalising gay sex, however, it is still not accepted in many sections of society.



i don't think this is the kind of queer rep i would want. it's cute but it's still promoting that patriarchal tradition and colourism. hmm https://t.co/1aTklI1bT2 — ash (@drownxophelia) October 23, 2021





Saw the new Dabur Fem Glow ad. I didn't find it demeaning at all. They didn't abuse any rituals. For me personally, it felt so satisfying. Because they showed the fem couple traditionally, which rarely happens (it's usually uptown rep, etc). So yeah, I liked the ad. — Radha (@RK_twuwu) October 23, 2021





Since LGBT is part of our community and they don't cause us any harm, I don't see any reason to boycott fem advertisement.... their choice, their life...if anyone has any problem, they simply can ignore this advertisement and stop the consumption of Dabur products.

— Deependra. दीपेन्द्र (@dpendra_chauhan) October 23, 2021



Love is love but first you need to be fair skinned

- fem/dabur https://t.co/ivXg3v8Cuf — arcy (@johnnyswifee) October 23, 2021





As much as I find the outrage over Fem Dabur ad fun, and the hypocrisy over skin colour, I still like the ad. And being someone who admires Karva Chauth, it's actually nice to see that Gay/Lesbian can observe fast for their partner, just like traditional straight couple :)

— Nived Nambiar (@NivedNambiar8) October 23, 2021



WHY these kind of woke experiments are being deliberately done only with Hindu Festivals & traditions?? #Dabur #DaburAd #KarwaChauth pic.twitter.com/PYA0Y2WWez — Rosy (@rose_k01) October 23, 2021

Meanwhile, this advertisement is the third ad that has sparked controversy within a week. Earlier, FabIndia’s new Diwali collection ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ sparked controversy while the other was by Ceat Ltd in which actor Aamir Khan is seen advising people not to burst crackers on the streets.