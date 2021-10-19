MARKET NEWS

English
HomeNewsIndia

FabIndia drops “Jashn-e-Riwaaz” tweet amid boycott calls, internet divided

Some users had complained that the brand was ‘de-hinduising’ Diwali. Others protested asking how naming a dress collection in Urdu lessened the spirit of Diwali.

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST
Image credit: https://www.fabindia.com

Image credit: https://www.fabindia.com


Ethnic wear brand FabIndia has deleted a tweet with its recent advertisement for its festive collection amid calls by a section of social media to boycott it for its purported messaging.

Earlier this month, FabIndia had tweeted a link to an article about its collection, featuring five models in maroon Indian wear. “As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by FabIndia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture,” the retailer had tweeted.

The tweet has been deleted.

FabIndia’s website now features the same photo minus the tagline “Jashn-e-Riwaaz”.

FabIndia did not immediately respond to a request from Moneycontrol.com for comment. This report will be updated when the company responds.

Targeting FabIndia, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday tweeted that “Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz” and that the brand “must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures.”

His tweet set off a round of outrage and trolling as other Twitter users joined the chorus and called for boycotting FabIndia.


However, others condemned the “#BoycottFabIndia” campaign and said naming a collection in Urdu would not lessen the spirit of Diwali.

“Boycott Fabindia is trending because they’ve poetically named their Diwali collection - Jashn-e-Riwaaz. This is beyond ridiculous. How does naming a collection in Urdu lessen your Diwali for you?” author Shunali Khullar Shroff tweeted.

“Anyway, what does language have to do with religion,” another social media user tweeted.

“Tanishq, iD foods, Infosys, Fabindia, Unacademy. These are some of India's most valuable brands being held to ransom by vigilantes. The message is clear,” another user tweeted.

Last October, popular jewellery brand Tanishq faced massive social media trolling over an ad featuring an interfaith baby shower, forcing it to take down the ad.

FabIndia was founded in 1960 by John Bissell and started out as a firm exporting home furnishings.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Diwali #Fabindia #Tejasvi Surya
first published: Oct 19, 2021 01:38 pm

