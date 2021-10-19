FabIndia drops “Jashn-e-Riwaaz” tweet amid boycott calls, internet divided

Image credit: https://www.fabindia.com

Ethnic wear brand FabIndia has deleted a tweet with its recent advertisement for its festive collection amid calls by a section of social media to boycott it for its purported messaging.

Earlier this month, FabIndia had tweeted a link to an article about its collection, featuring five models in maroon Indian wear. “As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by FabIndia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture,” the retailer had tweeted.

The tweet has been deleted.

FabIndia’s website now features the same photo minus the tagline “Jashn-e-Riwaaz”.

FabIndia did not immediately respond to a request from Moneycontrol.com for comment. This report will be updated when the company responds.



Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz.

This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out. And brands like @FabindiaNews must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures. https://t.co/uCmEBpGqsc — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 18, 2021

Targeting FabIndia, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday tweeted that “Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz” and that the brand “must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures.”

His tweet set off a round of outrage and trolling as other Twitter users joined the chorus and called for boycotting FabIndia.



#BoycottFabIndia We will buy from brands who promote Deepavali but not at all a festival which isn't celebrated in this part of the world.

All these days, I was in a wrong notion that @FabindiaNews is a Swadeshi brand, not only their brand but also soul too isn't Indian pic.twitter.com/6055Occr7R — Santhosh Manduva (@santhoshmanduva) October 18, 2021





Wow @FabindiaNews great job at de-Hinduising Deepawali! Call it a ‘festival of love and light’, title the collection ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’, take Bindis off foreheads of models but expect Hindus to buy your overpriced, mass produced products in the name of ‘homage to Indian culture’! https://t.co/S47g1ArUbB

— Shefali Vaidya.

However, others condemned the “#BoycottFabIndia” campaign and said naming a collection in Urdu would not lessen the spirit of Diwali.

“Boycott Fabindia is trending because they’ve poetically named their Diwali collection - Jashn-e-Riwaaz. This is beyond ridiculous. How does naming a collection in Urdu lessen your Diwali for you?” author Shunali Khullar Shroff tweeted.

Boycott Fabindia is trending because they’ve poetically named their Diwali collection - Jashn-e-Riwaaz. This is beyond ridiculous. How does naming a collection in Urdu lessen your Diwali for you? — shunali khullar shroff (@shunalishroff) October 18, 2021

In the context of the drummed-up controversy over Fabindia's Diwali ad, it might be salutary to recall that the Farsi word 'jashn' comes from the Avestan 'yasna' or 'worship', itself akin to the Sanskrit 'yajna' or 'propitiation'. @Tanazhm @kaiwan_mehta @MeherM @ShernaKhambatta — Ranjit Hoskote (@ranjithoskote) October 19, 2021

Bhakts are boycotting FabIndia because it used an Urdu phrase for the Diwali clothing line.



By that logic, they should boycott Diwali too, because it has Ali in it. — Narundar (@NarundarM) October 18, 2021

“Anyway, what does language have to do with religion,” another social media user tweeted.

“Tanishq, iD foods, Infosys, Fabindia, Unacademy. These are some of India's most valuable brands being held to ransom by vigilantes. The message is clear,” another user tweeted.

Tanishq, iD foods, Infosys, Fabindia, Unacademy



These are some of India's most valuable brands being held to ransom by vigilantes. The message is clear. — peeleraja (@peeleraja) October 18, 2021

Last October, popular jewellery brand Tanishq faced massive social media trolling over an ad featuring an interfaith baby shower, forcing it to take down the ad.

FabIndia was founded in 1960 by John Bissell and started out as a firm exporting home furnishings.