you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Now, Sabyasachi trolled for mangalsutra ad campaign

Sabyasachi mangalsutra ad: Sabyasachi is the latest brand in recent weeks to outrage a section of the internet over ad.

Shylaja Varma
October 28, 2021 / 03:33 PM IST

Sabyasachi is the latest brand to face anger from a section of social media over its new jewellery line called “Intimate Fine Jewellery”.. The collection has left many on social media outraging over the depiction of mangalsura, the traditional thread or chain signifying marital status of a woman.

The designer brand on Tuesday announced the launch of its jewellery collections called “Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2” and the “Bengal Tiger Icon” collection of necklaces, earrings and signet rings.

The photos posted on Sabyasachi’s Instagram handle show models in heterosexual and same-sex couple poses, wearing the dainty jewellery. One of the photos has a model in her inner wear, wearing two neckpieces.


“Jewellery is one of the beautiful piece of art... could have advertised in better way,” a person commented under the photo on Instagram.

“We understand what "intimate jewellery" means. Mangalsutra can also be worn over a saree, showcasing a bra was unnecessary,” a user on Twitter wrote.

Another user called the portrayal of the collection “distasteful”.


Many others on the internet had did not find the collection and the photos problematic.

“Today bhakts are boycotting #Sabyasachi brcause he portrayed married women as “intimate” Soon India will be 50 years behind,” Twitter user Vinci wrote.

“People boycotting Sabyasachi, do you even know how expensive are his designs?” another person tweeted.


 

Several brands have been targeted by sections of social media over their ads in recent weeks, prompting them to pull the ads.

On Monday, consumer goods brand Dabur withdrew its advertisement on Karwa Chauth for Fem Creme Bleach amid criticism by a section of social media for promoting same-sex relationship. Last week, FabIndia removed a promotional capsule about its new festive line after backlash from right-wing groups.

Last October, Tata Group's jewellery brand Tanishq was forced to withdraw an advertisement that showed an interfaith couple at a baby shower organised for the Hindu bride by her Muslim in-laws. It withdrew the advertisement after trolling soon spread to physical threats to company employees and stores.
Shylaja Varma
Tags: #ad #Mangalsutra #Sabyasachi
first published: Oct 28, 2021 02:00 pm

